Customer Care training for Bicycle Operators on La Digue

Bicycle operators of La Digue benefitted from a one day training organised by the Road Transport Commission in collaboration with the La Digue District Administration and the Member of the National Assembly on 5th December 2019 at the Zerof Restaurant. The aim of the training was to provide guidance to bicycle operators following past concerns raised regarding the service provided to guests.

The first part of the training was delivered by the Tourism Department where focused was placed on Customer Care and excellent service delivery. During the training the participants also shared best practices as well as issues encountered in their daily operations.

The Seychelles Licensing Authority and the Seychelles Ports Authority were also present to address and engage with the operators. As a result of the training which will continue early next year, bicycle operators are expected to improve the level of service to visitors on La Digue.