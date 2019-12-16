Fourth Training for Small Tourism Establishments’ Owners and Managers for 2019

The fourth and final training for Small Tourism Establishments’ Owners and Managers for the year 2019 was held from 2nd – 6th December 2019 at the ICCS.

30 participants, which include owners, managers and employees of the tourism accommodation sector attended the training with the aim of acquiring or refreshing their knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the certificate presentation ceremony, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Anne Lafortune, congratulated the participants for investing their time in the training and highlighted that “all too often, Seychelles is regarded as a Five Star destination with a Three Star service and it is through such trainings that participants will be empowered to improve service delivery and indeed offer a Five Star Service to guests”.

The five-day training covered a wide range of topics such as Basic Marketing, Bookkeeping Management, Reservation Techniques, Basic Housekeeping and Bed Making Techniques which were lectured by individuals who have wide experiences and knowledge of the Tourism Sector.

The training was described by participants as well balanced with interesting teaching methodologies which are perfectly tailored for small tourism establishments. During his vote of thanks, Michel Dogley, the proud owner of ‘Les Elles des Seychelles’ at Val Mer, thanked the Tourism Department for offering such training which is a good learning platform for the participants with the opportunity to learn from the best practices of fellow participants.

The next training for Small Tourism Establishments’ Owners and Managers will take place in 2020 on the island La Digue.