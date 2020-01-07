Phishing in the travel industry on the increase

The Ministry would like to inform the public and particularly would be visitors to the Seychelles that a number of actual visitors where victims of phishing. They thought they had booked their holidays through a genuine website only to find out that it was not after arriving in Seychelles. Phishing is on the increase in a number of industries and the travel industry is just another lucrative target for the cybercriminals. For more information on phishing and what to do when booking an holiday online visit this link provided by Kaspersky a provider of security software https://www.kaspersky.com/blog/travel-phishing/27078/

Another source of valuable information on how to avoid travel scams is offered from the Norton website another provider of security software https://us.norton.com/internetsecurity-online-scams-5-tips-to-protect-yourself-from-online-travel-booking-scams.html

An additional way to protect yourself from phishing is to ensure that your computer has an antivirus software that offers web-protection including phishing scams.

Tourism establishment operators offering online bookings through their website should ensure that they are up to date with the latest technology available in order to provide their clients an enjoyable holiday and avoiding themselves falling victims of phishing scams.