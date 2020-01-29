Seychelles makes remarkable presence at Spain’s FITUR 2020

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) started the year on a high note for the destination as it took to the city of Madrid in Spain for the five-day International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR 2020.

A dynamic delegation composed of STB representatives and members of the trade represented the small island destination at Feria de Madrid from January 22, 2020 to January 26, 2020.

On the STB’s team was Regional Director for Europe; Mrs. Bernadette Willemin and Marketing Executive for Spain and Portugal market; Ms. Monica Gonzalez Llinas. The team worked in close collaboration with 7° South’s General Manager; Mrs. Anna Butler Payette, Mason’s Travel Sales Manager; Mr. Paul Lebon and Hotelier Cluster Sales Manager Ms. Serena Di Fiore on behalf of Hilton Seychelles.

A popular event for the Ibero-American countries, FITUR is a platform for tourism industry players across the globe to connect with the Spanish speakers.

The Seychelles delegation take advantage of a three-day event dedicated to meetings with travel trade professionals including specialised media to increase the visibility of the destination.

The event also comprised of two days focused on business-to-consumer meetings with the public, during which all partners had a chance to sell the destination and more exclusively their various services.

These consumer related meetings furthermore provided the STB representatives with the opportunity to divulge information about the destination to the audience present and entice them to experience the Seychelles whilst clarifying enquiries.

Speaking after the event, the STB Regional Director for Europe, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin stated that the Iberian market is one that fits well with STB’s marketing strategy, which is aiming having potential visitors with a higher purchasing.

She further mentioned that aside from increasing the visibility of the destination on the market, the fact that visitors from the region are known to be very jovial people and are good spenders contributed to the STB’s interest to be present at the fair.

“The current outlook for Spanish market in particular looks positive and should this trend continue, it will help in further developing our business together with the support of Seychelles trade partners, which will hopefully keep the growing the confidence of the Iberian travel operators and agents to continue selling the destination and increase the Iberian sales figures,” said Mrs Willemin.

The Seychelles stand also received a visit from The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Port and Marine – Mr. Didier Dogley and the Principal Secretary Mrs. Anne Lafortune both present in the Spanish capital, attending UNTWO Events.

Upholding its reputation as a pioneer conservationist in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles made itself visible at the UNTWO events during FITUR this year through the participation of the Non-Profit Organisation Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Foundation (SSTF) as its Founder Mrs. Daniella Alis-Payet presented sustainability initiatives and activities being implemented in Seychelles through the SSTF.

The FITUR Trade Fair is considered the leading fair for inbound and outbound Ibero-American markets. The Iberian Peninsula, a peninsula in south-western Europe occupied by Spain and Portugal, has been an increasing contributor to the Seychelles market.

In 2019, there was a 3% increase in visitors to Seychelles from the Iberian market, which is currently amongst the first 15th largest contributor of tourists to the island nation.