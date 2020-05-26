Minister Didier Dogley met with the Praslin Business Association

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley, accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Anne Lafortune met with the Praslin Business Association (PBA) on Friday 22nd May 2020.

During the meeting the members of the association raised a number of issues encountered by tourism businesses on Praslin. This include the representation of PBA during Government consultations with the private sector, number of businesses on Praslin that are yet to receive financial assistance from Government and the need for the Department of Employment and the Workers Union to be more visible on the field through monitoring visits.

Minister Dogley took heed of their concerns which will be addressed at the appropriate forum. He then proceeded with the opportunity to inform them on the measures taken by the Public Health Authority and the Ministry of Tourism for the re-opening of International Tourism. The measures discussed included the welcoming of the first visitors aboard private jets and chartered flights, visitors to be tested 48 hours prior to travelling, rapid test upon disembarkation for suspected visitors and thermal cameras which have been installed at the airport.

The Minister also informed of the guideline being prepared by the Department of Tourism which will be sent to all establishments to assist them with preparations to start receiving international tourists. The Minister for Tourism concluded the meeting by stating that his doors are always open and encourages such healthy interaction.

The meeting was followed with a visit by the Minister and the Principal Secretary for Tourism to 5 tourism accommodation establishments in the Anse La Blague area namely Maison Vue Des Iles, Cote Mer Villa, The House, Summer Self-Catering and Villa Anse La Blague.