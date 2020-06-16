Minister Didier Dogley visits Tourism establishments in the North of Mahe.

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Didier Dogley accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Anne Lafortune, visited 11 tourism establishments in the North of Mahe last Friday. This is the first hotel visit organised on the island of Mahe following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delegation visited mostly small Seychellois owned tourism accommodation establishments in the areas of Carana, North East Point, Quincy and La Poudriere.

The main concerns raised by the owners of the Tourism establishments pertained to financial assistance from the Department of Finance, GOP renewal and the re-opening of their establishments.

During the visit, the Principal Secretary for Tourism also took the opportunity to brief each establishment on the Guideline for Tourism Accommodation that has already been circulated by the Tourism Department and which tourism accommodation establishments will need to use to develop their own standards operating procedures in order to operate when they start receiving inbound visitors.

The Minister will be taking immediate actions to remedy issues that fall under his portfolio and will be communicating other concerns to the relevant ministries.