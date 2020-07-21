Minister for Tourism chairs Task force meeting to prepare for the reopening of Seychelles

The Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. Didier Dogley, chairs a Task force meeting to prepare for the reopening of Seychelles to commercial schedule flights on 1st August 2020. The meeting, which is held on a weekly basis is attended by relevant stakeholders such as the Tourism Department, Department of Health, Department of Immigration, Department of Foreign Affairs, Seychelles Tourism Board and representatives from the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association and Praslin Business Association.

The aim of the task force is to discuss the preparedness plan for the reopening of Seychelles to Commercial flights and ensure that the necessary guidelines are in place. The meeting also acts as a forum where stakeholders from the private sector are provided up-to-date information to ensure that there is consensus on the way forward.

During the last session a number of matters were raised such as the mechanism for submission of PCR or rapid antigen test, tests to visitors upon arrival in Seychelles, Standards operating procedures, capacity building, Educational programmes for general populations, Monitoring and evaluation, enforcement and enactment of regulations inclosing new fines and penalties.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday 20th July 2020.