The Ministry of Tourism releases the Seychelles Visitor Travel Advisory

The Ministry for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine has released the Seychelles Visitor Travel Advisory which provides procedures and restrictions that will be applicable to all visitors travelling to the Seychelles as of 1st August 2020.

As of 1st August only visitors from low and medium risk countries will be allowed to enter Seychelles on the condition that they meet all of the requirements stated in the travel advisory. A total of 33 countries currently featured on the list of which 14 countries are low risk and 19 are medium risk. Countries that do not feature on the list are considered high risk. The list is subject to change at any time depending on the global situation of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Procedures in the advisory cover pre-travel, disembarkation, transfers, booking of accommodation and emergency procedures to be followed in the event where a visitor develop symptoms.

The Seychelles Visitor Travel Advisory is available on the website of the Department of Tourism. Also available is the list of low and medium risk countries and lists of health certified tourism businesses.