Local Travel Agencies

“Local Agencies”
Mason’s Travel(+248) 4 288 888Independence Ave, Victoria,SeychellesMason’s Travel Website7 South(+248) 4 292 800Kingsgate Travel Center,P.O Box 475,Victoria7 South WebsiteBlue Sea Divers(+248) 2 526 051Beau-Vallon,Mare Anglaise,P.O Box 684Blues Sea Divers WebsiteSeychelles Tourism Board(+248) 4 671 300Botanical House,Mt Fleuri,P.O Box 684STB WebsiteSeychelles European Reservation(+248) 4 225 058Francis Racel St, SeychellesSeychelles RESA WebsiteCreol Travel(+248) 4 297 000Independence Ave, SeychellesCreol Travel WebsiteSeychelles Buggy & Jeep(+248) 2 548 760Bel Air Rd,SeychellesQatar Airways(+248) 4 303 600SeychellesQatar Airways WebsiteDestination Seychelles A Tout Prix(+248) 4 321 122Maison St Clairs,2nd Floor, Room28, Olivier Maradan StrBlue Water Charter Seychelles(+248) 4 3346 100SeychellesSeal Superyachts Seychelles(+248) 4 242 066North East Point, N Coast Rd, Victoria, SeychellesSeal Superyachts WebsiteDiving Cruises Seychelles Ltd(+248) 2 527 803Eden Island North Marina, Victoria, SeychellesDiving Cruises WebsiteZil Air (Pty) Ltd(+248) 4 375 100Pointe Larue,P.O Box 1110- Mahe,SeychellesZil Air WebsiteAdventure Seychelles(+248) 4 376 666Au Cap, Mt Posee,SeychellesAdventure Seychelles Website
