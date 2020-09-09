Home » news » “First Edition of the F&B Masters Seychelles Competition”

“First Edition of the F&B Masters Seychelles Competition”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Show us your Cocktail and Mocktail making talent by participating in this year’s first edition of the F&B Masters Seychelles Competition as part of the activities for our 3rd Edition of the Tourism Festival.

 To do so, please download the guidelines, recipe card and profile template and send it to diana.quatre@tourism.gov.sc before the 16th of September 2020.

  Guidelines Seychelles F&B Masters Bar Challenge

 Seychelles F&B Masters – Recipe Card 2020  

   Seychelles F&B Masters Bar Challenge – Profile 

For more details please call 4286537 or email us on diana.quatre@tourism.gov.sc

