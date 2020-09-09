Seychelles’ Third Tourism Festival to be celebrated this September 2020

The third Festival themed ‘Tourism: Back with Confidence’ has been announced in a press briefing held at the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Conference room at Botanical House by the Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr Didier Dogley this Monday September 7, 2020.

The press brief, conducted in the presence of Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Anne Lafortune and other members of the Tourism Festival Committee, presented the calendar of events organised to mark the annual tourism week in Seychelles.

The activities selected to commemorate this year’s Tourism Festival, which will be carried out from September 27, 2020 to September 29, 2020 will feature the most important events on the traditional calendar.

Correspondingly launched during the press briefing at Botanical, the F&B Masters Seychelles, the highlight of this third tourism festival – food and beverage competition- initiated by the Tourism Festival Committee chaired by Minister Dogley.

The calendar will also include a spiritual celebration, the honouring of the local tourism pioneers and a panel discussion conferring on the optimistic restart of tourism activities on the destination

As part of the activities this year the calendar will see the launch of a national centralised tourism platform showcasing the local product listings across 12 categories initiated by Seychelles Tourism Board.

For this year’s edition, will be focused on building the confidence of our stakeholders in our local tourism industry besides raising awareness on the value and contribution of tourism as the main pillar of our economy.

Speaking about this year’s tourism festival, Minister Dogley informed the press that although the celebrations will be contained they would not be deprived of importance.

“This tourism festival could not have come at a more opportune time for our industry. As we continue to consolidate our efforts to relaunch our tourism industry and build on the progress we have made since we re-opened our international airport to commercial flights and foreign visitors we need to continue reminding ourselves of the importance of welcoming and providing our visitors with our unique creole hospitality, while respecting the sanitary guidelines and procedures. ”said Minister Dogley.

Minister Dogley explained that objective of this year’s organising committee is elevating Seychelles’ profile as a safe tourism destination.

On her part, the Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Anne Lafortune explained that the department felt it was important to keep the observance as previous years to uplift the morale of the local industry partners and workers.

The annual Tourism Week in Seychelles is an extension of the annual World Tourism Day celebrated on September 27 and initiated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).