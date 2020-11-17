PRESS RELEASE 16/11/2020

For immediate Release

New Seychelles Minister for Tourism takes Office

The Seychelles Islands welcomes its new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ambassador Sylvestre Radegonde.

Appointed by President of the Republic Mr Wavel Ramkalawan early this month, the new minister was sworn-in his position on Monday, November 16, 2020, at State House. Minister Radegonde thereafter headed to his new offices at Maison Queau de Quincy at Mont- Fleuri.

Minister Radegonde has a history in the tourism sector, serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board from March 2005 to February 2006.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism called on staff at the Seychelles Tourism Board Headquarters and Department of Tourism at Botanical House for a familiarisation visit, allowing him to briefly interact with the various staff present.

Commenting on his visit, the Tourism Minister stated his satisfaction to have an opportunity to be part of this important industry for Seychelles.

Speaking in regards to his new appointment, Minister Radegonde said that Diplomacy also encompasses the promotion of the destination and that during this pandemic it is essential to join resources, emphasising this by stating that the Embassies and STB should work together whenever possible.

He further elaborated that the promotion of Seychelles will be a priority of the Embassies.

Additionally, he made note that the 3 institutions; STB, Foreign Affairs and Department of Tourism; possess a competent, driven workforce which his ministry aims to continuously motivate and support during this difficult climate.

The Minister will be meeting with the individual institutions; STB, Foreign Affairs and Department of Tourism; in staff meetings during the week to share and discuss his vision.

Before he was appointed Minister, Hon. Radegonde was based in Paris for the past 3 years, where he formerly served as Seychelles appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France.

Minister Radegonde holds a Masters in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster and has an extensive background in International Relations, Political Affairs and Diplomacy.

Minister Radegonde is married and has three sons.