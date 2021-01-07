NOTICE OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE DUE TO COVID-19

In line with the current Public Health Regulations and in order to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus, the Department of Tourism would like to inform the public that effective 06th January, 2020, its offices located at the Botanical House, Mont Fleuri will remain closed until further notice.

Respective sections shall be working from home and should you require any assistance, kindly contact the below representatives:

Principal Secretary for Tourism- Mrs. Anne Lafortune -2722898

Human Resources and Administration: Ms. Marlene Mondon – 2722659

Product Development – Mrs. Sinha Levkovic 2724295

Standards and Monitoring – Mr. Louis Desnousse 2724234

Risk Management – Ms. Philomena Hollanda 2724227

Policy – Mrs. Bernice Senaratne 2724274

Tourism Human Resource Development and Information Officer – Ms. Diana Quatre 2724406

International Cooperation- Ms. Diane Charlot 2814728

The Department would like to take this opportunity to encourage the public to continue to adhere to regulations set by the Department of Health and to stay safe.