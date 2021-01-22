Seychelles Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism – Department of Tourism Tourism Department
home
The Department
Vision and Mission
Role and Function
Tourism Master Plan
Organigram
Sections
Standards and Monitoring
Policies and Strategies
Product Development
Risk Management
Biosecurity
Disaster Risk Management
Health
Safety and Security
Tourism Human Resource Development
Statistics
Directory of Products
Downloads
News
Links
MFA
STB
SPA
SSTL
STA
SCAA
Air Seychelles
SMSA
Contact us
Search
Covid-19
Home
»
Tourist Advisories
»
TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR VISITORS
TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR VISITORS
Seychelles Visitor Travel Advisory 19th January 2021
2021-01-22
PaulMOT
Previous:
National COVID-19 Immunisation Campaign begins in Seychelles
Next:
Seychelles Makes Itself More Accessible for Visitors
Copyright © 2020 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Department of Tourism All rights reserved - Web design by Cyberwave
Translate »