Minister Sylvestre Radegonde meets with Honorary Cultural Ambassador

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde met with Honorary Cultural Ambassador, Mr. Patrick Victor on Friday 23rd April 2021 at the STB Conference Room at Botanical House.

The meeting, which saw the participation of Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Anne Lafortune and Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive, Mrs Sherin Francis, was centred on the promotion of Seychelles as a destination and the Creole culture.

During the discussions, the Cultural Ambassador presented various potential projects to the Minister and his team.

Minister Radegonde expressed his interest in the projects presented and mentioned that these would not only help to elevate the Creole culture and enhance the visitors’ experience whilst in the destination but also be a platform for our local artists and talents.