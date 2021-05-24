High level Covid-19 training held at Savoy Resort& Spa

Representatives from 12 large and medium sized hotels located in the north of Mahe participated in a High level Covid-19 training held at the Savoy Resort and Spa on 18th and 19th May 2021.

The training which targeted hotel Management, Human Resource and Health and Safety Officers was facilitated by the Department of Health in collaboration with the world Health Organization( WHO) and the Department of Tourism . The aim was to provide the hotels with the necessary information pertaining to Covid-19 in order to protect their establishments, staff and clients. During her opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Tourism Board, Mrs. Sherin Francis highlighted on the importance of the training stressing that COVID-19 will remain for a while as such there is a need for tourism establishments to adapt, innovate and apply new measures to remain safe.

The training modules included an overview of the Covid-19, Roles of hotel Management and Human Resource in Covid-19 response, IPC measures in tourism establishments, surveillance and reporting mechanism.

The next training is scheduled to take place on 26th and 27th May 2021 at the Constance Ephelia Resort for large and medium sized hotels located in East and South west Mahe.