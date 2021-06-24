Training for New Commission Agents (Tourism Related Activities)

The Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) is organising a one-day intensive training for all candidates who wish to apply for a COMMISSION AGENT (Tourism Related Activities) License. This training will take place on Saturday 24th July 2021 from 8:30am – 4pm at the STA campus, La Misère. Upon successful completion of the course, all candidates will be issued with a Certificate of Attendance. There is a training fee of SCR 600.00 per person.

In line with new Covid-19 health protocols, the number of participants will be limited. So please register early to avoid any disappointment.

For further information and registration, kindly contact Ms. Cecile Payet at the Seychelles Tourism Academy on 4388600 / 4388647 or email address Cecile.Payet@sta.edu.sc