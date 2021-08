Measures with regards to travelling to La Digue for the feast of the Assumption

In view of the continuing community transmission primarily on Mahe, it is important to note that La Digue presently has only 4 active cases of COVID-19. With the patronal feast of Assumption approaching and traditional gathering of people from Praslin and Mahe on La Digue, there is an increased risk of a resurgence of cases.

Considering the above, the following measures announced on 4th August 2021 are being put in place with effect from Thursday 12th August until Tuesday 17th August 2021.