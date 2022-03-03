Seychelles Showcased at the East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition (EMITT) 2022.

Tourism Seychelles met with Turkish trade partners and consumers in Istanbul, Turkey as the destination featured in the East Mediterranean International Tourism & Travel Exhibition (EMITT) 2022 from February 9 to 12, 2022.

Representing the destination were Ms Stephanie Lablache, Director for Turkey and Ms Rolira Young, Marketing Executive from the Destination Marketing section at Tourism Seychelles during the four-day event.

The Seychelles Island stand, was wrapped in scenic pictures of the destination showcasing the pristine beaches and clear blue waters, a perfect opportunity for the team to engage visitors and actively entice them to get to know the Seychelles Islands.

While in Istanbul, the team met with several trade partners and some potential influencers eager to collaborate with the destination, to showcase Seychelles as a safe and easily accessible destination.

Speaking after the event, the Market Director for Turkey, Ms Stephanie Lablache stated that there is an increased interest in the destination.

“Turkey is a market with great potential for Seychelles, and Tourism Seychelles’ participation at EMITT was to enhance the visibility on the market. It was a fruitful event as it has allowed us to make new contacts and expand our network, increase business opportunities, and strengthen our existing contacts. The various partners we met are eager to develop their business in favour of the destination, with few of them wanting to connect with local DMCs and hoteliers from the Seychelles to be more attractive to Turkish visitors,” said Ms Lablache.