Tourism Clubs breathes new life in the Service Excellence Programme Lospitalite

Building on the momentum of the recent launch of its Service Excellence Programme ‘Lospitalite – Lafyerte Sesel’, the Tourism Department joined forces with the Ministry for Education to revamp the school tourism clubs in, a live-streamed ceremony, held at the Seychelles Tourism Academy at La Misère.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister for Education, Dr Justin Valentin, the Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs Sherin Francis, Ms Merna Eulentin, Principal Secretary for Educational Services, Mr John Lesperance, Principal Secretary for Educational Development Sector, the Director-General for Destination Planning and Development at the Tourism Department, Mr Paul Lebon and the Director-General for Destination Marketing at the Tourism Department, Mrs Bernadette Willemin.

Rebranded to ‘Lospitalite Tourism Clubs’, the school tourism clubs, launched in March 2019, regroup students of primary and secondary schools around Mahé, Praslin and La Digue with the aim to trigger their interest in hospitality. Unfortunately, these clubs had to stop their activities due to the pandemic.

During the ceremony several videos from various schools, where both primary and secondary students, were shared to explain what ‘lospitalite’ and excellent service meant to them.

In her address the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs Francis expressed her satisfaction in having the schools join the Lospitalite Campaign through the Lospitalite Tourism Club. “This union is a key moment in the evolution of our Tourism Industry as it demonstrates the need to adjust the national mindset to reflect the fact that the nation relies heavily on tourism and aims to form young minds and foster proper attitudes,” said Mrs Francis.

Mrs Francis also thanked the tourism businesses who have adopted these tourism clubs, as well as the former tourism department, ministry of education and the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA), in setting the foundations for the creation of the Lospitalite Tourism Clubs.

On her part Ms Eulentin, Principal Secretary for Educational Services, acknowledges the benefits this programme will have on the education system, encouraging students to be a part of this initiative and parents to support their children. Ms Eulentin further states that the partnership is perfect for the schools to engage with the community, to learn from professionals in the industry and for students to forge a path for their future. Ms Eulentin also extended her thanks to the Tourism related businesses that have answered the call of the tourism department to adopt the schools.

Also, as part of the launch, guests witnessed the burial of a time capsule made up of memories of the latest Tourism Festival, linking the past to the future, which will be opened in 10 years’ time.