Tourism Seychelles celebrates love through ‘Wedding in Paradise’

Dubai witnessed love in full bloom as Tourism Seychelles and Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts opened the season of love with its ‘Wedding in Paradise’ event held on February 10th at the St. Regis in Downtown Dubai. The event was followed by the ‘Wedding in Paradise’ photography exhibition in collaboration at the Seychelles Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

In the presence of tourism partners, the event opened with a video highlighting Seychelles as an unforgettable utopia, perfect for one’s dream wedding. The event continued with a presentation from Tourism Seychelles’ Director-General for Marketing, Mrs Bernadette Willemin and Principal Secretary for Culture, Ms Cecile Kalebi, who delved into the culture of creole weddings.

During her presentation, Mrs Willemin highlighted the various Unique Selling Points that make Seychelles the dream wedding destination including the archipelago’s alluring landscapes as well as personalised services.

The private event created the ideal platform for networking between Seychelles tourism players, specialised tour operators, destination wedding planners and other notable wedding partners in Dubai.

Several local partners presented their services to the crowd, including Destination Management Companies Masons’ Travel, Summer Rain Tours, and Creole Travel Services, who highlighted their various available services they provide to create flawless experiences for international travellers who wish to visit the archipelago island.

Mr&Mrs Weddings and Events, and Picnic Nation representatives guided guests through their wedding and event planning services which are tailored to individuals, creating the perfect customised experience for each client.

Similarly, Seychelles-based photography companies, Rockit and De Waal Rautenbach, displayed their talents through romantic photographs of couples in the pristine paradise with pearly, white beaches and emerald rainforests as a backdrop.

The event ensured that participants not only witnessed the natural beauty of the islands but also gave them a glimpse into the archipelago’s rich heritage and traditions that charm travellers into choosing Seychelles as their romantic destination.

The conference event ended with a private lunch at the Bleu Blanc, St Regis where guests were able to savour the serene photographs from Seychellois visual artists, namely, Michel Daniel Denousse, Michel Robert Toule-Thilathier, Vanessa Lucas, Alex Zelime, Perin Pierre, Johnny Volcere, and Steve Nibourette.

Tourism Seychelles, UAE Representative, Mr Ahmed Fathllah stated, “Dubai-based wedding planners and tour operators can now leave with a more in-depth understanding of the islands than they had before. That was our goal.