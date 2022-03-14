Seychelles Shines at the Danish Travel Show

Tourism Seychelles kicks off activities in the Nordics by participating in Danish Travel Show, renowned for its extensive array of travel products for customers held from February 25 to February 27, 2022, in Herning, Denmark.

Reconnecting with trade partners and potential travellers in Denmark, Tourism Seychelles attended its first promotional event in Nordics since the pandemic hit two years ago.

As the market opens back for international tourism, with all covid restriction removed in Denmark from February 1, the Danish Travel show came at an ideal time to kick off the events and promote the destination directly to the Danish clients.

Representing the destination, the Director for Nordics Ms Karen Confait, seized the occasion to meet existing partners and network with potential ones including few airline representatives.

“Basing ourselves on the intelligence information received from the market, our team knew it was imperative to attend the event, boost the destination’s visibility and accessibility. Once again, and to continue to maintain our relationship with the trade,” said the Nordics Director.

While in Denmark, Ms Confait conducted several trade meetings with the destination’s main partners, to discuss plans for the year and marketing collaborations with Tourism Seychelles.

“Overall, the event has been a successful three days for Tourism Seychelles; it was an incredibly positive start to kick start the market, we have received some very encouraging feedback from consumers and trade alike. We were happy to see that William World Tours, one of our Tour Operating partners also present on the stand, received a sizeable number of booking requests. I had some good meetings with the airline partners and a lot of interest in the destination, partners have shown keen interest to push more fam trips this year,” said Ms Confait.

She further mentioned that traditionally Denmark and Sweden were two larger markets from the Nordics and Seychelles remains a popular destination in the two countries.