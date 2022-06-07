Tourism Seychelles Re-building Travel Confidence for Saudi Arabian Market

Tourism Seychelles hosted a Seychelles dedicated event for selected trade and media partners at the Movenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 30.

The ‘Recovery in Tourism’ private event coincided with the first official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde and Mrs Bernadette Willemin, the Tourism Seychelles Director General for Destination Marketing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They were accompanied by the Tourism Seychelles representative in the Middle East, Mr Ahmed Fathallah. Reintroducing Seychelles as an ideal destination for tourism for Saudi Arabian visitors, the Tourism Seychelles team noted with satisfaction that 85 partners attended the event; many of which have been working closely with Tourism Seychelles to increase the destination’s visibility in the Kingdom.

Starting off the programme with his speech, Minister Radegonde expressed his appreciation towards the Saudi Arabian travel partners for their support and dedication in the promotion of Seychelles. “I would like to express my utmost gratitude to our travel trade partners here in Saudi Arabia for being with us in tonight’s event, ‘Recovery in Tourism’. I speak for everyone when I say all of us faced many challenges during the pandemic, especially within the tourism and travel industry. As the world finally begins to open, we welcome you, our trade partners, who were with us all throughout this journey as tourism in Seychelles recovers”, said Mr. Radegonde.

During the event, taking the audience away from the honeymoon, sun-sea and sand island misconceptions, the team presented the diversity of the destination and introduced other interesting attributes for Saudi Arabian travellers including the workcation programme, family-friendly holiday destination, and the island-hopping adventure destination.

Noting the gratitude towards trade and media partners, Mr. Fathallah says, “Appreciation is an understatement of what we truly feel towards our trade and media partners in Saudi Arabia. From the struggle of the travel industry that we all endured up until its recovery during the previous months, our trade and media partners who continued to show their ultimate support in promoting and building awareness for the destination. And with that, we truly are grateful for every one of them”.

During the evening, the Seychelles team kept the trade and media partners abreast of the latest updates pertaining to safe travels in Seychelles to further boost the confidence in traveling.

“We are delighted by the outcome of tonight’s event. We express our gratitude in further strengthening our support to our travel trade and media partners here in Saudi Arabia in any way we can. We are feeling positive moving forward and now that we are experiencing a speedy recovery in the tourism industry, I firmly believe that this is just the beginning of making positive impact to the Saudi market and the overall GCC region”, Ms. Willemin expressed