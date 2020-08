Covid-19 Tourism Guidelines

New Covid-19 guidelines in PDF format are available below for download:

List of Certified Tour Operator Businesses as at 07.08.2020

List of Certified Dive Center Businesses as at 07.08.2020

List of Certified Accommodation Tourism Establishments as at 14.08.2020

List of Certified Tourism Catering Businesses as at 13.08.20

List Of Certified Boat & Yacht Charter Companies-14 August 2020

List of Permitted Countries effective 17 August 2020

List of Certified Tour Guides

List of Certified Tourism Commission Agents

Letter-Tourism-Sector-Guidelines-in-response-to-COVID-19-Tour-Guide-Tourism-Commission-Agent.pdf

Expression of interest – Stay Safe Hotels 28.7.2020- Final Draft

Guidelines-for-Tour-Guides-May-2020.pdf

Guidelines-for-Tourism-Commission-Agent-May-2020.pdf

Letter-Tourism-Sector-Guidelines-in-response-to-COVID-19.pdf

Guidelines-for-Tourism-Accommodation-May-2020.pdf

Guidelines-for-Tour-Operator-Travel-Agent-May-2020.pdf

Guidelines-for-Restaurant-May-2020.pdf

Guidelines-for-Maritime-based-Activities-May-2020.pdf

Guidance-for-the-general-public-on-the-usage-of-mask

Submission of Covid test result to PHA updated

Conditions for entry of persons into Seychelles